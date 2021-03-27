NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2021: Saturday Sweet 16 Bracket Odds, Picks

0 of 4

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

Big-time upsets in March? Not in the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament. With the Sweet 16 round set to begin Saturday, every No. 1 seed and No. 2 seed is still alive, while every team that was a No. 7 seed or lower was eliminated during the first two rounds.

That means the tourney should be setting up for some exciting matchups in the later rounds, though. There's a strong chance that many of the No. 1 seeds and No. 2 seeds will be victorious again on either Saturday or Sunday, moving closer to having to play each other.

Here's a look at the schedule for the Sweet 16 round, along with odds and picks for each game.