UFC 260 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Miocic vs. Ngannou 2

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Francis Ngannou has run right through everyone he has fought in the UFC except for two men: Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis. The Lewis fight was a bizarre encounter in which two men known for flattening opponents engaged in a prolonged staring contest.

Miocic, on the other hand, had a great game plan against Ngannou and executed it to perfection. As a way of negating his opponent's prodigious power, Miocic went to work right away with his wrestling, attempting multiple takedowns and dragging the challenger to the mat twice in each of the first two rounds.

Fending off takedowns isn't something Ngannou has had to do often—let alone defending them for multiple rounds. As the fight wore on, it became clear that Miocic was the more well-rounded fighter.

With the rematch on the horizon, there isn't a ton of reason to believe that has changed. Ngannou is once again destroying opponents, but he's still doing it in less time than it takes for him to be challenged. He nuked Cain Velasquez and Curtis Blaydes before either could even test his grappling.

Miocic has survived the power before. He won't be intimidated by The Predator's prowess. And that means Ngannou is going to have to find a way to create space to uncork that massive right hand.

It's possible it happens. It's always possible Ngannou wins in under a minute any time he fights. But that's not the pick here. Miocic has been criminally underrated throughout his reign as champ, and he has the opportunity to remind people of that Saturday night.

Prediction: Miocic via decision.