Miami Open Masters 2021 Results: Naomi Osaka's Win Highlights Friday's Results

Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

Naomi Osaka won her 22nd straight match and men's No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev was a straight-set winner as the Miami Open continued with the Round of 64 on Friday.

Four Top 10 seeds will not be moving on. On the women's side, No. 10 Kiki Bertens fell in straight sets to Liudmila Samsonova. Three men's Top 10 players fell on Friday in No. 3 Alexander Zverev, No. 8 David Goffin and No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov.

Here's a look at how all the results shook out alongside some quick recaps of notable matches.

WTA Tour: Round of 64

No. 2 Naomi Osaka def. Ajla Tomljanovic: 7-6 (3), 6-4

No. 4 Sofia Kenin def. Andrea Petkovic: 7-6 (6), 6-1, 6-3

No. 6 Karolina Pliskova def. Saisai Zheng: 6-2, 6-1

No. 8 Bianca Andreescu def. Tereza Martincova: 7-6 (5), 6-2

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Liudmila Samsonova def. No. 10 Kiki Bertens: 6-2, 6-1

No. 12 Gabriela Muguruza def. Xinyu Wang: 6-4, 6-1

No. 13 Jennifer Brady vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo: 3-6, 6-4, 6-1

No. 16 Elise Mertens def. Katie Boulter: 6-4, 6-1

Alina Kalinskaya def. No. 20 Petra Martic: 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (4)

No. 21 Elena Rybakina def. Kaia Kanepi: 6-4, 6-0

No. 22 Anett Kontaveit def. Sorana Cirstea: 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

No. 23 Maria Sakkari def. Arantxa Rus: 6-2, 6-3

Nina Stojanovic def. No. 26 Yulia Putintseva: 5-7, 7-5, 6-2

No. 27 Ons Jabeur def. Paula Badosa: 7-6 (6), 5-7, 7-5

Amanda Anisimova def. Sloane Stephens: 6-3, 6-3

No. 29 Jessica Pegula def. Storm Sanders: 6-3, 6-4

Source: wtatennis.com

ATP Tour: Round of 64

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev def. Yen-Hsun Lu: 6-2, 6-2

Emil Ruusuvuori def. No. 3 Alexander Zverev: 1-6, 6-3, 6-1

No. 7 Roberto Bautista Agut def. Lloyd Harris (walkover)

James Duckworth def. No. 8 David Goffin: 6-3, 6-1

Cameron Norrie def. No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov: 7-5, 7-5

No. 11 Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert: 6-4, 6-4

No. 14 Karen Khachanov def. Yannick Hanfmann: 6-3, 6-2

No. 16 Dusan Lajovic def. Ernesto Escobedo: 6-2, 6-3

No. 18 John Isner def. Mackenzie McDonald: 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

Frances Tiafoe def. No. 19 Daniel Evans: 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3

No. 21 Jannik Sinner def. Hugo Gaston: 6-2, 6-2

No. 22 Taylor Fritz def. Marcos Giron: 6-2, 6-2

Mikael Ymer def. No. 27 Nikoloz Basilashvili: 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Alexei Popyrin def. No. 30 Reilly Opelka: 6-4, 6-2

No. 31 Jan-Lennard Struff def. Ricardas Berankis: 6-3, 6-4

No. 32 Alexander Bublik def. Laslo Djere: 6-3, 6-4

Source: atptour.com

Osaka Wins 22nd Straight Match

The four-time major winner smashed 13 aces en route to a straight-set victory over Ajla Tomljanovic to mark her 22nd straight victory dating back to last year.

She won 30-of-37 first-serve points as well to move onto the Round of 32.

Tomljanovic provided a stiff challenge in the opening set by breaking Osaka twice, but the reigning Australian Open and U.S. Open champion dominated late with a 7-3 tiebreaker win.

Both players held serve through eight games in the second set before Osaka broke Tomljanovic. She then held serve for the match win.

Fourteen of Osaka's 22 straight wins have come via straight sets. The streak also includes victories at the Gippsland Trophy and Western & Southern Open, but Osaka was forced to withdraw from both events due to injury. She has won the 2020 U.S. Open and 2021 Australian Open during this stretch.

Medvedev Cruises Into Round of 32

Medvedev's dominant serve led to a resounding victory over Yen-Hsun Lu by a 6-2, 6-2 score. He had nine aces and won 22-of-26 first-serve points. Medvedev won 11 straight points during one stretch and only lost his serve once.

Lu fought hard and even earned three break point opportunities down 3-0 in the first set, but Medvedev won five straight points to go up 4-0.

Lu continued to give Medvedev some trouble in the second set, breaking the No. 1 seed to earn the serve down 4-2 in the second set. However, Medvedev broke back right away and held serve to earn the straight-set win.

Medvedev, who recently won 20 straight matches, has now beaten 25 of his last 27 opponents.

Top-10 Upsets in Round of 64

No. 3 Alexander Zverev appeared to be cruising into the next round after beating Emil Ruusuvuori 6-1 in the first set, but the underdog fought back to win 12 of the next 16 games for a three-set victory.

The victor authored the most impressive sequence of the day after emerging on the right end of this sensational rally:

He didn't have much trouble in the third set en route to the stunning win over the 2020 U.S. Open finalist:

No. 8 David Goffin and No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov also fell on the men's side.

James Duckworth had little trouble in defeating Goffin 6-3, 6-1 after the No. 8 seed struggled with his serve (three double faults, 18-of-35 first-serve points won). Goffin also won just 5-of-24 first-return points.

Norrie persevered in the latter portion of each set against Dimitrov. He earned the break after a 12-point game to go up 6-5 in the first set before earning the 7-5 win. The 25-year-old also won the second set 7-5 as well after breaking Dimitrov with the two players tied at five. This time around, Norrie cruised as Dimitrov did not score a point.

The last top-10 upset was courtesy of Liudmila Samsonova and her 6-2, 6-1 win over No. 10 Kiki Bertens. Samsonova broke Bertens twice in each set for a clean 56-minute victory. She won 24-of-26 first-serve points and never allowed Bertens to earn a break-point opportunity throughout the match. In fact, Bertens only had more than one point once during any game where Samsonova served.