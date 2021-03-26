    Ravens' Updated Depth Chart After Sammy Watkins' Reported 1-Year Contract

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 26, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens finally landed a wide receiver who can help Lamar Jackson out in 2021. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Sammy Watkins will sign a one-year deal worth $5 million guaranteed with the Ravens. 

    Wide receiver has been a position that the Ravens have been trying to figure out since Jackson took over as their starting quarterback in 2018. Watkins isn't a perfect solution, but he does provide head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman with another option to increase their explosiveness in the passing game. 

        

    Ravens' Projected Depth Chart

    QB: Lamar Jackson, Trace McSorley, Tyler Huntley

    RB: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill

    WR1: Marquise Brown

    WR2: Sammy Watkins

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    WR3: Miles Boykin, Devin Duvernay, James Proche, Jaleel Scott

    TE: Mark Andrews, Nick Boyle, Eric Tomlinson

    LT: Ronnie Stanley

    LG: Bradley Bozeman, Tyre Phillips

    C: Patrick Mekari, Trystan Colon-Castillo

    RG: Kevin Zeitler, Ben Powers

    RT: Orlando Brown, Tyre Phillips

                  

    LDE: Derek Wolfe, Chauncey Rivers

    NT: Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis

    RDE: Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike

    RUSH: Pernell McPhee, Jaylon Ferguson

    WLB: Malik Harrison, Kristian Welch

    MLB: Patrick Queen, Otaro Olaka, Chris Board

    CB: Marlon Humphrey, Anthony Averett

    CB: Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith

    Nickel CB: Tavon Young, Khalil Dorsey

    FS: DeShon Elliott, Jordan Richards

    SS: Chuck Clark, Nigel Warrior

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

    Baltimore hoped that Marquise Brown would develop into a No. 1 wide receiver when he was selected No. 25 overall in the 2019 draft. The 23-year-old has shown flashes of promise with 1,353 yards and 15 touchdowns in 30 games over the past two seasons, but he hasn't taken off the way the team would have liked. 

    The entire receiving corps in 2020 didn't do much to help Jackson. He had the highest percentage of dropped passes (7.5) among all qualified quarterbacks. Baltimore ranked last in the NFL with 171.2 passing yards per game. 

    The Ravens' success on offense is determined by their running game, but they need to reach a point where opposing defenses at least respect their ability to pass. 

    Watkins, like Brown, is another player who has flashed potential at times. He had 2,029 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Buffalo Bills from 2014-15. 

    Injuries have been a constant problem for Watkins throughout his career. The Clemson alum has not played all 16 games in the regular season only once in eight seasons. He was crucial for the Kansas City Chiefs during their run to Super Bowl LIV two years ago with 288 yards in three playoff games, including 114 in the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans

    If the Ravens can keep Watkins healthy and get that version of him in 2021, he will be a focal point of their offense. 

    Related

      NFL Blockbuster Trades Winners/Losers 📊

      @SOBO55 discusses the huge moves that the 49ers, Eagles and Dolphins made today ➡️

      NFL Blockbuster Trades Winners/Losers 📊
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      NFL Blockbuster Trades Winners/Losers 📊

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens to Sign Sammy Watkins

      Free agent WR agrees to a one-year, $6M deal with Baltimore (Schefter)

      Ravens to Sign Sammy Watkins
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Ravens to Sign Sammy Watkins

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Zach Wilson Shows Off Throwing Ability, Talks Jets at Pro Day Before NFL Draft

      Zach Wilson Shows Off Throwing Ability, Talks Jets at Pro Day Before NFL Draft
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Zach Wilson Shows Off Throwing Ability, Talks Jets at Pro Day Before NFL Draft

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated NFL Draft Order

      1. Jaguars 2. Jets 3. 49ers (from HOU via MIA) 4. Falcons 5. Bengals 6. Dolphins (from PHI) 7. Lions 8. Panthers 9. Broncos 10. Cowboys 11. Giants 12. Eagles (from SF via MIA)

      Updated NFL Draft Order
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Updated NFL Draft Order

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report