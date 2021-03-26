Oscar De La Hoya Announces He'll Make Professional Boxing Return July 3rd

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Oscar De La Hoya announced that he will be returning to the boxing ring on July 3 during a pre-fight press conference for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren bout:

Per TMZ Sports, De La Hoya made the announcement, dropped the mic and walked off stage. He did not announce an opponent.

De La Hoya won 11 world titles in six weight classes over his storied pro career, which spanned from 1992 to 2008. He now works as the Chairman and CEO for Golden Boy Promotions, a boxing and MMA promotion firm.

The Golden Boy won his first 31 fights and finished with a professional record of 39-6. His last match occurred in December 2008 against Manny Pacquiao, who won by TKO after De La Hoya did not come out for Round 9.

De La Hoya joins other fighters who have come out of retirement recently. That list includes Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., who fought to a draw during an eight-round exhibition boxing match last November.