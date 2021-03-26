    Oscar De La Hoya Announces He'll Make Professional Boxing Return July 3rd

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 26, 2021

    Ten-time boxing title holder and boxing promoter Oscar de la Hoya walks down a hallway prior to an interview with one of his boxers, eight-time title holder Saul
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Oscar De La Hoya announced that he will be returning to the boxing ring on July 3 during a pre-fight press conference for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren bout:

    Per TMZ Sports, De La Hoya made the announcement, dropped the mic and walked off stage. He did not announce an opponent.

    De La Hoya won 11 world titles in six weight classes over his storied pro career, which spanned from 1992 to 2008. He now works as the Chairman and CEO for Golden Boy Promotions, a boxing and MMA promotion firm.

    The Golden Boy won his first 31 fights and finished with a professional record of 39-6. His last match occurred in December 2008 against Manny Pacquiao, who won by TKO after De La Hoya did not come out for Round 9.

    De La Hoya joins other fighters who have come out of retirement recently. That list includes Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., who fought to a draw during an eight-round exhibition boxing match last November.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      WBC approves Estrada-Chocolatito 3, orders Sor Rungvisai-Cuadras rematch

      WBC approves Estrada-Chocolatito 3, orders Sor Rungvisai-Cuadras rematch
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      WBC approves Estrada-Chocolatito 3, orders Sor Rungvisai-Cuadras rematch

      Patrick L. Stumberg
      via Bad Left Hook

      WBC orders Rivas-Jennings for bridgerweight title

      WBC orders Rivas-Jennings for bridgerweight title
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      WBC orders Rivas-Jennings for bridgerweight title

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Chocolatito-Estrada III tops WBC 115-lb tourney

      Chocolatito-Estrada III tops WBC 115-lb tourney
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Chocolatito-Estrada III tops WBC 115-lb tourney

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      WBC orders Garcia-Fortuna interim title defense

      WBC orders Garcia-Fortuna interim title defense
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      WBC orders Garcia-Fortuna interim title defense

      Patrick L. Stumberg
      via Bad Left Hook