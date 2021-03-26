2021 NFL Draft: Updated Order of Picks After 49ers, Dolphins, Eagles Trades

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

On the heels of two blockbuster trades Friday, the order of selection in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft has been shaken up significantly.

Here is a look at the current state of the first round:

Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets San Francisco 49ers (from HOU via MIA) Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Miami Dolphins (from PHI) Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles (from SF via MIA) Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Washington Football Team Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans New York Jets (from SEA) Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR) Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Green Bay Packers Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers acquired the No. 3 overall pick from the Miami Dolphins for the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 draft, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-round pick in 2022, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Then, the Eagles announced that they dealt the No. 6 and No. 156 overall picks in the 2021 NFL draft to the Dolphins for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks in the 2021 NFL draft, plus a first-round pick in 2022.

Now that the order of selection in the top half of the first round looks quite different than it did Thursday, it is possible that the landing spot for quarterbacks may have changed.

The expectation is still that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there are major question marks beyond that.

The New York Jets could go for a quarterback like BYU's Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall, but it is unclear if they may want to proceed with Sam Darnold as their quarterback.

San Francisco's a possible destination for quarterbacks like Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance at No. 3 as well, though Schefter reported that a 49ers source said: "Jimmy [Garoppolo] is here to stay. He's our guy this year."

Keeping Garoppolo doesn't necessarily preclude the 49ers from taking a quarterback third overall, but it could make for an uncomfortable situation.

Of the teams picking in the top nine spots of the draft, the only team that certainly won't take a quarterback is the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 5 since they selected Joe Burrow first overall last year.

The Dolphins are also an unlikely spot for a quarterback at No. 6 since they took Tua Tagovailoa in the first round last year.

Other teams picking high, including the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos could all be in the market for a quarterback since their signal-callers are either aging or not unquestioned answers long-term.

Aside from the quarterbacks, there are plenty of other top-flight prospects at other positions poised to go high in the draft as well, including LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.