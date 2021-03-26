    2021 NFL Draft: Updated Order of Picks After 49ers, Dolphins, Eagles Trades

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2021
    On the heels of two blockbuster trades Friday, the order of selection in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft has been shaken up significantly. 

    Here is a look at the current state of the first round:

    1. Jacksonville Jaguars
    2. New York Jets
    3. San Francisco 49ers (from HOU via MIA)
    4. Atlanta Falcons
    5. Cincinnati Bengals
    6. Miami Dolphins (from PHI)
    7. Detroit Lions
    8. Carolina Panthers
    9. Denver Broncos
    10. Dallas Cowboys
    11. New York Giants
    12. Philadelphia Eagles (from SF via MIA)
    13. Los Angeles Chargers
    14. Minnesota Vikings
    15. New England Patriots
    16. Arizona Cardinals
    17. Las Vegas Raiders
    18. Miami Dolphins
    19. Washington Football Team
    20. Chicago Bears
    21. Indianapolis Colts
    22. Tennessee Titans
    23. New York Jets (from SEA)
    24. Pittsburgh Steelers
    25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)
    26. Cleveland Browns
    27. Baltimore Ravens
    28. New Orleans Saints
    29. Green Bay Packers
    30. Buffalo Bills
    31. Kansas City Chiefs
    32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers acquired the No. 3 overall pick from the Miami Dolphins for the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 draft, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and a third-round pick in 2022, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    Then, the Eagles announced that they dealt the No. 6 and No. 156 overall picks in the 2021 NFL draft to the Dolphins for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks in the 2021 NFL draft, plus a first-round pick in 2022.

    Now that the order of selection in the top half of the first round looks quite different than it did Thursday, it is possible that the landing spot for quarterbacks may have changed.

    The expectation is still that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but there are major question marks beyond that.

    The New York Jets could go for a quarterback like BYU's Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall, but it is unclear if they may want to proceed with Sam Darnold as their quarterback.

    San Francisco's a possible destination for quarterbacks like Wilson, Ohio State's Justin Fields and North Dakota State's Trey Lance at No. 3 as well, though Schefter reported that a 49ers source said: "Jimmy [Garoppolo] is here to stay. He's our guy this year."

    Keeping Garoppolo doesn't necessarily preclude the 49ers from taking a quarterback third overall, but it could make for an uncomfortable situation.

    Of the teams picking in the top nine spots of the draft, the only team that certainly won't take a quarterback is the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 5 since they selected Joe Burrow first overall last year.

    The Dolphins are also an unlikely spot for a quarterback at No. 6 since they took Tua Tagovailoa in the first round last year.

    Other teams picking high, including the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos could all be in the market for a quarterback since their signal-callers are either aging or not unquestioned answers long-term.

    Aside from the quarterbacks, there are plenty of other top-flight prospects at other positions poised to go high in the draft as well, including LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.

