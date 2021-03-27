Potential Landing Spots, Trade Packages for Jimmy G After 49ers Trade Up

1 of 5

This continues to be the "duh!" scenario.

According to a 2018 report from ESPN's Seth Wickersham, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was "furious and demoralized" when the front office told him to trade Garoppolo at the 2017 deadline. Less than four years later, Belichick is in need of a quarterback despite the presence of Cam Newton.

Since his MVP 2015 season with the Carolina Panthers, Newton has missed 18 games because of injury and has the league's third-lowest qualified passer rating. And while New England re-signed him earlier this month, his $5.4 million salary-cap hit for 2021 is lower than hits belonging to Ryan Fitzpatrick, Sam Darnold, Taysom Hill, Case Keenum and Nick Foles, all of whom might or definitely will serve as backups in the fall.

After splurging on expensive free agents Matt Judon, Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Davon Godchaux, Kyle Van Noy and Jalen Mills, the Pats are clearly all-in on the 2021 campaign. If they're willing to uncharacteristically part with that much money, they might also be willing to give up a Day 2 draft pick for Garoppolo at a reasonable rate of $23.6 million.

Doing so would force them to do some work to create some cap space, but that's proved to be a shockingly easy task for NFL teams this offseason, and the Pats have room to restructure deals belonging to veterans Trent Brown, Stephon Gilmore, Dont'a Hightower and Shaq Mason.

They could find ways to use both Garoppolo and Newton, and they'd suddenly have critical insurance considering that both have proved to be fragile in recent years. And if the Jimmy G experiment were to fail, they could move on in 2022 at practically no cost.

Potential trade: Patriots acquire Garoppolo in exchange for the No. 46 overall pick in the 2021 draft