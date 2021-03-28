Bargain-Bin Free Agents Who Can Still Help NFL Teams in 2021

0 of 6

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

While the heavyweight names command all the attention, sometimes bargain-bin NFL free agents have a bigger impact.

Last year, Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams inked a small one-year deal and responded with a 79.4 Pro Football Focus grade over 1,050 snaps—earning him a three-year extension worth $24 million this offseason.

The remainder of the 2021 free-agent market offers players who don't figure to get big money or long-term commitments from their next team. But for a select few, outplaying those deals and expectations seems a given based on past production and projection.

Here's a look at the best bargain-bin free agents.