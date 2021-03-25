UFC's Dana White: Dustin Poirier 'Smart' for Pursuing Conor McGregor Rematch

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White called lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier "smart" for wanting to complete a trilogy against Conor McGregor:

White made the remarks during the UFC 260 pre-fight press conference Thursday.

Poirier expressed his interest in a third fight with McGregor when speaking with Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience in February (h/t Cian Cheesbrough of the Daily Mail):

He said that he'd like to fight McGregor in "June or July."

The lightweight division is wide open after undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired with the belt. Michael Chandler and Charles Oliviera will be fighting for the currently vacant lightweight crown at UFC 262.

Poirier is currently ranked on top of the lightweight rankings, so he figures to get a title shot against the winner should he win a hypothetical third McGregor fight. McGregor is currently No. 6 on the list.

Poirier is 27-6 lifetime with one no-contest. He has won six of his last seven fights, with his last match coming via second-round TKO over McGregor in January.

McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round TKO at UFC 178 in Sept. 2014 in their first meeting. The former featherweight and lightweight champion is 22-5 lifetime.