Demetrious Johnson Talks Adriano Moraes Fight, World Title, More in B/R AMA

Demetrious Johnson is set to return to the cage April 7 for the first time since October 2019. Before he crosses paths with Adriano Moraes, Mighty Mouse stopped by for an AMA session.

Johnson can lay a claim to be one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time after reigning over UFC's flyweight division. Now, the 34-year-old is looking to win his fourth straight fight since signing with ONE Championship in October 2018.

He tackled a number of topics with Bleacher Report, including his upcoming fight with Moraes and what more he hopes to achieve in an already legendary career.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@The_Killmonger: Who was your greatest inspiration that motivated you to become the greatest flyweight fighter of all time?

That's kind of hard, for me I say Koreshkov and Shogun for me. I just want to be successful. I can’t pinpoint someone that inspired me. I’ve had a great support system and great coaching.

@Rhettro: How are you preparing for your fight coming up on April 7?

Just like any other fight preparing with my teammates. We got the conditioning down, now we are in great shape and we are not trying to overtrain ourselves. This week we’ll put in solid drilling.

@secraw: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Chick-fil-A baby! Chicken strips or chicken fingers

@bostonsports37: What is your favorite fight that you have had in your career?

All of them, I can pinpoint every single thing. I learned something and had a good time in all my fights.

@DekeGeek: Do you follow basketball and if so who’s your favorite team/player?

As of right now I don’t follow basketball. I watch. I like watching the highlights, too much downtime in a game.

@jcru38: What’s your favorite cereal?

It used to be Cinnamon Toast Crunch, now I’m rocking with Lucky Charms.

@ImFromTheFuture: When did you know you wanted to pursue fighting professionally?

There wasn't a pinpoint time that I knew I was going professionally, but after I fought Ian McCall the first time that’s when I started training full time.

@Jey1642: Ever consider boxing?

Maybe for a one off, but not for a career. Way too many hits to the head, I don't want the trauma on my head. It’s not even close to MMA. Obviously MMA you can wrestle and grapple, but in boxing it limits the ways you can strike.

@Angel01: Besides Mighty Mouse, what would be your nickname?

Black Ice, because I’m slick. That was my nickname before and they wanted me to change it.

@fiitchkarma66: How did you feel when you won your first belt?

It felt surreal. I moved down to the 125 pound belt and when I won it I couldn't believe it happened.

@BulldogChoke: What are your career goals at this point?

I would love to win another world title and stay healthy. Keep competing too. I want to just enjoy the ride, I can say that since I’ve already accomplished a lot since I know my time is coming up. You just go out there and work and train. This is how I live and make my money. This is what I do for a living. Then you have the competitive side to try and go out there and dominate.

@SportFanBeast: What’s your go-to snack?

Lately it’s been gluten free chocolate muffins.

Rapid Fire Questions:

What do you do with your free time?

Hang out with my wife and kids. Older son is into dirt bikes and my middle son we got him an ATV.

Favorite movie ever?

Aliens, Predator, Pumpkinhead

Favorite sneakers?

I just got myself some Air Force women’s sneakers with zippers. Girl shoes, I can handle that. Now if i was wearing girl’s underwear that would be another thing.