    Oklahoma HC Lon Kruger Retiring After 35 Years as CBB Coach

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021

    Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger on the sidelines in the second half of a second-round game against Gonzaga in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    Michael Conroy/Associated Press

    Oklahoma men's basketball head coach Lon Kruger is retiring, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

    Kruger, 68, has served as Oklahoma's coach since the 2011-12 season and has been a college coach since 1982.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

