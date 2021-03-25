Oklahoma HC Lon Kruger Retiring After 35 Years as CBB Coach

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Oklahoma men's basketball head coach Lon Kruger is retiring, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Kruger, 68, has served as Oklahoma's coach since the 2011-12 season and has been a college coach since 1982.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

