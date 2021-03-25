    Matt Thomas Reportedly Traded from Raptors to Jazz for Future 2nd-Round Pick

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2021
    Alerted 44m ago in the B/R App

    Toronto Raptors guard Matt Thomas plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    The Utah Jazz reportedly acquired guard Matt Thomas in a trade with the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

    Toronto will receive a future second-round pick in return.

    As Wojnarowski noted, the move also clears a roster spot for the Raptors in case the team needs to add an extra player in another deal.

    Thomas is best known for his outside shooting, hitting 45.7 percent of his three-point attempts across 67 career games. He is averaging 2.7 points per game in 26 appearances off the bench in 2020-21.

    The Iowa State product also spent two years in Spain, averaging 13.3 points per game while hitting 47.2 percent of his threes. 

    He could provide the Jazz with yet another dangerous shooter.

    Utah entered Thursday ranked first in the NBA with 17 made three-pointers per game while ranking second with a 39.7 three-point percentage. It has made the squad extremely difficult to defend on its way to posting the league's best record at 32-11.

    The team's spacing could create even more openings for Thomas as he tries to boost his numbers while providing bench depth.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The 26-year-old has a non-guaranteed salary of $1.78 million for 2021-22, per Spotrac.

    Related

      Rondo Traded for Lou Will 🚨

      Clippers send Lou Williams to Atlanta for Rajon Rondo (Woj)

      Rondo Traded for Lou Will 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Rondo Traded for Lou Will 🚨

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠

      @danfavale is grading every deadline trade LIVE.

      See the deals that have gone down so far 📲

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Grading Every Trade at the Deadline 🔠

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Gordon Traded to Nuggets 🚨

      ◾️️ Nuggets get: Aaron Gordon ◾️ Magic get: Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick (Woj)

      Aaron Gordon Traded to Nuggets 🚨
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Aaron Gordon Traded to Nuggets 🚨

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers Eyeing Terrence Ross

      'Keep an eye on' LA as a potential landing spot for the Magic wing if he gets moved (ESPN)

      Lakers Eyeing Terrence Ross
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Lakers Eyeing Terrence Ross

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report