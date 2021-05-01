Brevin Jordan Drafted by Texans: Houston's Updated Depth Chart After Round 5

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Houston Texans used their fifth-round pick to select Miami tight end Brevin Jordan in the 2021 NFL draft on Saturday.

Jordan was taken with the 147th overall pick, joining a Texans squad that has already drafted Stanford quarterback Davis Mills and Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins.

Here's a look at the team's updated offensive depth chart following the fifth-round selection:

QB: Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills

RB: David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay

WR 1: Brandin Cooks

WR 2: Randall Cobb

WR 3: Keke Coutee, Nico Collins, Chris Conley, Alex Erickson, Andre Roberts

TE: Jordan Akins, Brevin Jordan, Pharaoh Brown, Kahale Warring

LT: Laremy Tunsil, Roderick Johnson, Jordan Steckler



LG: Max Scharping, Justin McCray, Cole Toner



C: Cohl Cabral, Justin Britt



RG: Marcus Cannon, Lane Taylor, Hjalte Froholdt



RT: Tytus Howard, Charlie Heck

LDE: Charles Omenihu, Derek Rivers, Vincent Taylor

NT: Ross Blacklock, Jaleel Johnson, Auzoyah Alufohai

RDE: Maliek Collins, Duke Ejiofor



OLB: Whitney Mercilus, Jordan Jenkins, Jacob Martin

ILB: Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Tae Davis

ILB: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Joe Thomas

OLB: Shaq Lawson, Jonathan Greenard



CB: Vernon Hargreaves, Terrance Mitchell, Cornell Armstrong

CB: Bradley Roby, Desmond King II, Keion Crossen



FS: Justin Reid, Jonathan Owens



SS: Lonnie Johnson Jr., Terrence Brooks

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Jordan's numbers from his time with the Hurricanes don't jump off the page. He never recorded more than 40 catches or over 600 yards during his three collegiate seasons, but he caught seven touchdowns in eight appearances as a junior in 2020 to bolster his draft stock.

A former 4-star prospect out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, he finished his time with the Hurricanes having tallied 105 receptions for 1,358 yards and 13 scores in 26 games.

Along with his 6'3", 245-pound frame making him an emerging red-zone threat, the 20-year-old also established himself as a reliable, punishing blocker at Miami.

"For me, it's fun because, say you make a mistake, a mental error, drop a ball or anything like that, you could just take your anger out on blocking," Jordan told NFL Network in March (via David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel). "Go try to throw somebody out into the stands. That's the best way to bounce back from a play."

The 2019 first-team All-ACC selection explained his versatility is what helps him stand out.

"I'm a running back when I get the ball in my hands," Jordan said. "You give me the ball, you can give me a bubble, and I'll take it 15-plus yards every time. You can line me up anywhere on the field. You can line me up outside, in the slot, in the backfield. You can put me at fullback, and I'll lead block. I'm just a natural playmaker."

With a little more seasoning in terms of route running and holding on to tough catches in traffic, he could become one of the NFL's most well-rounded tight ends during his prime years.

Jordan is a high-floor prospect for the Texans thanks to his blocking ability. Even if he doesn't take that next step to become a prominent pass-catching tight end, he should have no trouble getting on the field consistently in short-yardage and red-zone situations, which still carries plenty of value.

He could slot in as a Day 1 starter upon his arrival to Houston, which ranked 13th in total offense during the 2020 season.