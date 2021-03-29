Notable NFL Players Who Could Sign Extensions Before the 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 7

Before the 2021 NFL draft, some teams will lock top players into long-term deals.

During an offseason with a depressed salary cap, we'll likely see more teams wait until the summer to hand out new money, especially in situations with high-value players or veterans who have the franchise tag.

For example, coming off a stellar 2020 season, Josh Allen should command a massive extension, though Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane will wait until after the draft to talk about a new deal with his star quarterback.

Chicago Bears wideout Allen Robinson II told NFL reporter Josina Anderson he hasn't had talks with the team about a new contract since September.

On the flip side, some teams have the cap space and the urgency to strike a deal within the next month.

We've highlighted seven players who could reap the rewards of their production before the upcoming draft, signing top-dollar salaries relative to their positions. Each selection includes a rumor or buzz about active negotiations or the possibility of a new deal in the near future.