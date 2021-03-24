Report: Pascal Siakam 'Got Personal' with Nick Nurse During Heated Altercation

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam reportedly crossed the line during his altercation inside the locker room with head coach Nick Nurse following Sunday's loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Michael Grange of Sportsnet, Siakam "went off on" Nurse "loudly and aggressively with words beyond standard cursing. It got personal, lines were crossed and teammates had to intervene, according to multiple sources."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday that the Raptors fined Siakam $50,000 for the incident.

Grange provided some context to the situation, noting Siakam spent the fourth quarter of the loss on the bench even when the Raptors made a surge to climb back within striking distance.

He also didn't play during Toronto's Dec. 31 victory over the New York Knicks because he walked off the floor after fouling out when there was still time remaining in the previous game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"Siakam's been in the crosshairs since he played so poorly after the NBA restarted the 2019-20 season in the bubble at Walt Disney Resort and being sat out and called out by Nurse as the team was struggling to a 2-8 start has had things on simmer," Grange wrote.

It's not exactly surprising there is so much frustration in Toronto.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Raptors have lost nine consecutive games and fallen out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture entirely. Kyle Lowry may not be on the team anymore following Thursday's trade deadline, and the entire franchise feels like it is in something of a transition period away from the 2019 championship era.

Siakam is averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season behind a career-worst 44.7 percent mark from the field.