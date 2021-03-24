Report: Former 49ers RB Tevin Coleman, Jets Agree to 1-Year, $2M Contract

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The New York Jets have reportedly signed veteran running back Tevin Coleman to a one-year, $2 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He'll be joining a running back group that includes La'Mical Perine and Ty Johnson, and will play in a familiar offense from his San Francisco days under new head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who were both on the Niners' coaching staff.

Coleman, 27, appeared in just eight games for the 49ers last season, rushing for 53 yards (1.9 YPA). He added four receptions for 34 yards.

After a promising start to his career in Atlanta, highlighted by 800 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns in 2018, he failed to make a similar mark in San Francisco, rushing for 544 yards and six touchdowns (14 games) in 2019.

With Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson still in San Francisco, Coleman was deemed expendable.

It's unlikely he'll be a significant upgrade for a Jets team that finished 23rd in rushing last season (105.2 YPG). Johnson and Perine combined for just 486 rushing yards and three touchdowns last year. The team's current running back group is unlikely to strike fear in the hearts of opposing defenses.

That doesn't mean the Jets are done upgrading the position, however, with April's NFL draft another outlet to add a playmaker in the backfield. The Jets have more than a few holes to fill, so running back may be somewhat down the list.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If nothing else, Coleman offers the team a short-term stopgap who knows the offense and will be steady, if unspectacular, in 2021. If he can stay healthy—something he struggled with during his time in San Francisco—he should be a nice, low-cost addition.