Former Titans, Dolphins OL Isaiah Wilson Charged After January Car Chase

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson was arrested Jan. 7 after a police officer in Georgia clocked him driving at 123 mph, which led to a high-speed chase that ended with Wilson crashing his car.

ESPN's Turron Davenport reported Wednesday that Wilson, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins last week but was waived three days later, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in a construction zone, reckless driving, reckless conduct, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.

The police report stated Wilson told the arresting officer he tried to flee police because of "past experiences with law enforcement that scared him, and he was afraid that he'd go to jail," per Davenport.

Police also found 3.4 grams of marijuana in the vehicle and 0.2 grams of Acid in the purse of the NFL player's passenger, identified in the report as Grace Barnett. They were both arrested and transported to Barrow County Detention Center for processing.

Wilson was released from custody the following day and his first court date in the case hasn't been set, per Adam Sparks of the Tennessean.

The Dolphins were "aware" of the arrest when they traded for the offensive lineman, but they didn't know the "full scope of it at that time," according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Miami acquired Wilson from Tennessee for an exchange of seventh-round draft picks, a sharp decline in value considering the Titans selected him with the 29th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reported Wilson "refused team efforts to help him to get his life on track," which led to his departure from the organization after just 72 hours.

The 22-year-old New York City native "showed up late for his physical, late for his team orientation and skipped two optional workouts that he had committed to attend," per Beasley.

It continued a trend of troublesome off-field behavior since joining the Titans.

In August, Titans insider Paul Kuharsky reported Wilson attended a party near Tennessee State University during training camp and pondered "jumping off a second-story balcony" after university police responded to the party.

The former University of Georgia standout was then arrested in mid-September and charged with DUI after he tested over the legal limit for alcohol after crashing his car into a concrete wall in Davidson County, North Carolina.

Wilson also landed on the Titans' COVID-19 reserve list twice and was suspended by the team in early December before being placed on the reserve/non-football illness list.

He made just one appearance for Tennessee during the 2020 season.

Wilson is now a free agent but could still be subject to NFL discipline under the league's personal conduct policy.