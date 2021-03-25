NFL Teams with the Most Work Left to Do in the 2021 Draft

0 of 7

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

For some teams, NFL free agency has been a time to fill some major holes and gear up for a Super Bowl campaign.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-upped with all of their important pieces. The Cleveland Browns made major upgrades to the secondary. The New York Jets actually signed good football players.

For others, free agency has been a less fruitful endeavor.

The depressed salary cap, which dropped to $182.5 million, led to more cuts than signings for several teams, while others just had too many roster issues to fix in free agency.

For those teams, the draft is about to take on even greater importance. The annual event is still the best tool for long-term roster building, but these teams are going to need multiple picks to pan out sooner rather than later after the free agency they just had.