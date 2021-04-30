Gregory Rousseau Drafted by Bills: Buffalo's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills have upgraded their pass-rush after selecting Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau with the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Bills' Defensive Depth Chart

LDE: Jerry Hughes, Gregory Rousseau, Efe Obada



DT: Vernon Butler, Brandin Bryant



DT: Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips

RDE: Mario Addison, A.J. Epenesa



OLB: Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson



MLB: Tremaine Edmunds, Tyler Matakevich

OLB: A.J. Klein, Andre Smith



CB: Tre'Davious White, Cameron Lewis



CB: Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson



FS: Micah Hyde, Jaquan Johnson



SS: Jordan Poyer, Siran Neal

NB: Taron Johnson

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

After appearing in one game during the 2018 season, Rousseau was a breakout star in the ACC as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He was named to the All-ACC first team and All-American second team after recording 19.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in 13 games.

Rousseau became the first Miami player to be named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year since Sean Spence in 2008.

Last August, Miami head coach Manny Diaz told reporters that Rousseau was opting out of playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to prepare for the draft.

Coming into the 2020 season, Rousseau was regarded as one of the nation's best defensive players and a talent to watch on NFL draft boards.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah wrote this about the Hurricanes star in June 2020:

"If I had to limit my evaluation to a two-word description, it would be consistently dominant. Rousseau was clearly the best player on the field in all three of the games I studied. He lines up all over the defensive front, playing on the edge (occasionally standing up), at 3-technique (edge of the guard) or even head up over the center on obvious passing downs."

The rich now get richer in Buffalo, as the Bills take a high-upside player who could end up developing into a superstar. The pressure won't be on Rousseau immediately either as he can be used as a rotational pass-rusher on a deep defensive line that includes ends Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Efe Obada and AJ Epenesa.

Buffalo is coming off an AFC Championship Game appearance after a 13-3 regular season, and adding a player like Rousseau, who arguably has one of the highest ceilings out of any defensive prospect this year, could put the Bills over the top and into the Super Bowl.