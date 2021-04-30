    Gregory Rousseau Drafted by Bills: Buffalo's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Miami defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) celebrates a turnover and wears the turnover chain during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Rousseau was selected to The Associated Press All-Atlantic Coast Conference football team, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    The Buffalo Bills have upgraded their pass-rush after selecting Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau with the 30th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

         

    Bills' Defensive Depth Chart

    LDE: Jerry Hughes, Gregory Rousseau, Efe Obada

    DT: Vernon Butler, Brandin Bryant

    DT: Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips 

    RDE: Mario Addison, A.J. Epenesa

    OLB: Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson

    MLB: Tremaine Edmunds, Tyler Matakevich

    OLB: A.J. Klein, Andre Smith

    CB: Tre'Davious White, Cameron Lewis

    CB: Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson

    FS: Micah Hyde, Jaquan Johnson

    SS: Jordan Poyer, Siran Neal

    NB: Taron Johnson       

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

         

    After appearing in one game during the 2018 season, Rousseau was a breakout star in the ACC as a redshirt freshman in 2019. He was named to the All-ACC first team and All-American second team after recording 19.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks in 13 games. 

    Rousseau became the first Miami player to be named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year since Sean Spence in 2008. 

    Last August, Miami head coach Manny Diaz told reporters that Rousseau was opting out of playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to prepare for the draft. 

    Coming into the 2020 season, Rousseau was regarded as one of the nation's best defensive players and a talent to watch on NFL draft boards. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah wrote this about the Hurricanes star in June 2020:

    "If I had to limit my evaluation to a two-word description, it would be consistently dominant. Rousseau was clearly the best player on the field in all three of the games I studied. He lines up all over the defensive front, playing on the edge (occasionally standing up), at 3-technique (edge of the guard) or even head up over the center on obvious passing downs."

    The rich now get richer in Buffalo, as the Bills take a high-upside player who could end up developing into a superstar. The pressure won't be on Rousseau immediately either as he can be used as a rotational pass-rusher on a deep defensive line that includes ends Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Efe Obada and AJ Epenesa.

    Buffalo is coming off an AFC Championship Game appearance after a 13-3 regular season, and adding a player like Rousseau, who arguably has one of the highest ceilings out of any defensive prospect this year, could put the Bills over the top and into the Super Bowl.

    Related

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Lawrence, Wilson, Lance and more. See how they fit in with their new teams. Tap to see the grades 👉

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      49ers Tried Rodgers Trade 😳

      SF talked to Packers about Aaron Rodgers trade, but there's 'zero percent chance' GB deals the star QB (NFL Network)

      49ers Tried Rodgers Trade 😳
      Featured logo
      Featured

      49ers Tried Rodgers Trade 😳

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝

      @BRNFLScouts just dropped their final player rankings ahead of Thursday's draft 📲

      Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Final NFL Draft Big Board 📝

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Logan Paul vs. Mayweather Set 🚨

      Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul have agreed to a fight that will take place in Miami on June 6

      Logan Paul vs. Mayweather Set 🚨
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Logan Paul vs. Mayweather Set 🚨

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report