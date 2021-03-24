    Report: Daniel Snyder Buying out WFT Minority Owners; Requested $450M Waiver

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2021

    Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder is shown before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
    Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

    Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder is buying out the 40.5 percent stake in the franchise collectively held by the minority owners, according to Go Long's Tyler Dunne.

    To facilitate the move, Snyder reportedly requested a $450 million debt waiver from the NFL's finance committee, which was approved.

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

