Report: Daniel Snyder Buying out WFT Minority Owners; Requested $450M Waiver

Report: Daniel Snyder Buying out WFT Minority Owners; Requested $450M WaiverMarch 24, 2021
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder is buying out the 40.5 percent stake in the franchise collectively held by the minority owners, according to Go Long's Tyler Dunne.
To facilitate the move, Snyder reportedly requested a $450 million debt waiver from the NFL's finance committee, which was approved.
