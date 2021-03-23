    Report: Alabama TE Coach Jay Graham Expected to Leave Team 2 Months After Hiring

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2021

    Alabama head coach Nick Saban gestures as he watches play against Notre Dame in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Jay Graham's time with the Alabama Crimson Tide will reportedly be short.

    Alabama hired him as a special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in February, but Aaron Suttles of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that he is expected to no longer hold his position by week's end.

    Suttles noted there weren't any immediate details available explaining the departure.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

