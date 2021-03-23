Report: Alabama TE Coach Jay Graham Expected to Leave Team 2 Months After Hiring

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Jay Graham's time with the Alabama Crimson Tide will reportedly be short.

Alabama hired him as a special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in February, but Aaron Suttles of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that he is expected to no longer hold his position by week's end.

Suttles noted there weren't any immediate details available explaining the departure.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

