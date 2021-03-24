Knicks Rumors: Trade Buzz Surrounding Lonzo Ball, Victor Oladipo and More

0 of 3

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

It has already been a sweet season in the Big Apple, but things could get a little spicy by Thursday's trade deadline. As the big day nears, trade talks continue to involve the revamped New York Knicks.

Last season, New York finished 21-45, well out of the playoffs. This season, the Knicks have already eclipsed that win mark and sit in the seventh seed with a 22-22 record. SNY's Ian Begley reported that, content with the team's progress, "New York is unlikely to trade major assets for a top player."

Even if the team's best players and top picks will be difficult to pry away, the Knicks are still involved in discussions. Begley noteed that Austin Rivers could be moved and certain trade targets could be in play should prices drop far enough.

Right now, the New Orleans Pelicans' Lonzo Ball and Houston Rockets' Victor Oladipo top the list of potential new Knicks, alongside candidates such as the Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier and Charlotte Hornets' Devonte' Graham.