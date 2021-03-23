Kyle Lowry Rumors: Raptors PG Wants New Team to Give Him Max Contract If Traded

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

If Kyle Lowry is traded, he reportedly would like some assurances from his new team that a notable contract will be waiting for him.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat are two teams who have discussed a potential Lowry trade with the Toronto Raptors. The Villanova product "wants some indication that a potential destination is willing to give him a two-year extension at a minimum $25 million a year," Pompey wrote.

This is the final year of Lowry's deal with the Raptors.

A max contract extension would be notable for the point guard considering he turns 35 years old Thursday.

However, he has remained productive this season with 17.6 points, 7.4 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals a night in 36 games. He is also shooting 39.1 percent from three-point range and is someone who could play off Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in Miami or Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in Philadelphia.

Trading Lowry would further signal the Raptors are folding on the season at 17-26.

They are the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference and would not even qualify for the play-in tournament between the Nos. 7-10 teams at this point. It may be time to start looking toward the future, and moving Lowry for draft capital or younger players could help in that regard.

It also wouldn't change his status as a Raptors legend.

Since he joined the team prior to the 2012-13 campaign, Lowry won a championship, was named to an All-NBA Third Team and made six All-Star teams.

Whether that resume is worth a max extension at this point of his career for a different team remains to be seen, but that is apparently what he is looking for in any trade.