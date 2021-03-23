IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 23

6 of 8

Credit: Impact Wrestling

AEW world champion Kenny Omega returned to the site of his victory over Rich Swann back at Hard To Kill in a gigantic Six-Man Tag Team Match, accompanied into the Impact Zone by "The Invisible Hand" Don Callis.

Callis recapped his conversation with Swann from last week, Omega adding the occasional soundbyte.

The Impact Executive Vice President and Omega both emphasized that no one has ever kicked out of the One-Winged Angel, potentially setting up a key moment in the upcoming match with Swann.

Callis said he is ready and willing to do whatever it takes to ensure the success and legacy of Omega.

The insufferable heels threw to a video package highlighting Omega's One-Winged Angel.

Omega said Swann's name will be etched alongside his in history, but only as a footnote. Omega said his arrival in Impact was the best moment in the promotion's life. For him though, it was Tuesday. Nothing more, nothing less.

The Cleaner said no one will pry the Impact and TNA world titles he will win at Rebellion from him until he is cold and dead in the ground.

Grade

A

Analysis

From the outside looking in, it feels like a foregone conclusion that Omega will defeat Swann and take the Impact and TNA titles, adding to a collection that also includes the AAA Mega and AEW World Championships.

Promos like this suggest that may not be quite as obvious as we think it was.

Unless the idea is to completely and utterly rob Impact of any and all credibility in this crossover wrestling war, this felt like a classic promo from overconfident heels so absolutely certain they will cakewalk over the opposition, only to lose in grand fashion.

No, Swann is not likely to win the AEW Championship. It will be up to the companies to figure out how to wiggle their way out of that one. Still, this story feels like a setup for a monumental Swann victory.

If not, it will be time to ask questions about AEW's intentions with this business partnership and what Impact is really supposed to get out of it when its roster has been undermined to the extent that it has.

Regardless of what the outcome ultimately is, there is no denying Callis and Omega were having a hell of a lot of fun and really hammered home a quality promo to set up Rebellion.