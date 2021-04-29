    Jaelan Phillips Drafted by Dophins: Miami's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

    Jaelan Phillips of Miami celebrates a defensive stop during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia Tech Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)
    The Miami Dolphins selected Miami pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips with the No. 18 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft Thursday.

    The 21-year-old earned second-team All-American and All-ACC honors, recording 45 total tackles and 8.0 sacks. He blossomed with the Hurricanes after spending two disappointing seasons at UCLA before being forced into a medical retirement. He sat out most of 2018 and the entire 2019 season before returning to the field in 2020.

    Here's a look at how the Dolphins' defensive depth chart breaks down now.

              

    Miami Dolphins Depth Chart

    LDE: Christian Wilkins, Jason Strowbridge, Nick Coe

    NT: Raekwon Davis, Adam Butler, John Jenkins, Benito Jones

    RDE: Emmanuel Ogbah, Zach Sieler, Jonathan Ledbetter, Tyshun Render

    WLB: Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Brennan Scarlett

    LB: Jerome Baker, Duke Riley, Vince Biegel

    LB: Benardrick McKinney, Calvin Munson, Elandon Roberts

    SLB: Sam Eguavoen, Kylan Johnson

    CB: Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Jamal Perry, Terrell Bonds

    CB: Xavien Howard, Noah Igbinoghene, Tino Ellis

    FS: Bobby McCain, Brandon Jones

    SS: Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem, Nate Holley, Brian Cole

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

           

    Phillips said last October:

    "It's surreal to be back. A year and a half ago, when I was living by myself in an apartment in L.A. going to a junior college taking music production classes, I didn't think I'd have the opportunity to do what I'm doing again. Being here, thinking about the time I've spent and how hard it's been, it means a lot for me to be back on the field again. It drives my game, it drives my passion.

    "It's just the best feeling to be able to do this again."

    The former 5-star prospect's comeback story could mean the best is yet to come for a player with every physical gift in the toolbox.

    Listed at 6'5" and 266 pounds, Phillips has elite size and fast-twitch skills off the edge. He's more gifted as a pass-rusher than as an all-around member of the front seven, but his time away from the game helped him redevelop a passion that should make him a quick learner.

    Miami finished tied for 10th in the NFL last season with 41 sacks, and Phillips should help improve that mark even more by stepping right in and earn playing time as a rookie. Even if he just works in as a situational pass-rusher early in his career, Phillips should make an immediate impact.

