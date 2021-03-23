    Buccaneers' Mike Evans Donates $50K to Texas Winter Storm Relief

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 23, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans walks off the field with his family after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans hasn't forgotten his Texas roots. 

    Through his Mike Evans Family Foundation, the wide receiver donated $50,000 to the United Way of Galveston—his hometown—to help families in need after the historic winter storm that struck the region in February.

    "The Galveston community has been so supportive of me throughout my career," Evans said, per Angela Wilson of the Galveston Daily News. "After I heard about the destruction the winter storm caused, I knew I had to do something to give that same support back."

    Large parts of Texas were hit with below-freezing temperatures that at one point left 4.5 million homes statewide without power. According to Sami Sparber of the Texas Tribune, at least 57 deaths have been traced back to the effects of the storm.      

