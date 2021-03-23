    Corey Davis Says He Signed Jets Contract Expecting Sam Darnold to Be NYJ's QB

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 23, 2021

    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Nashville, N.C. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
    Ben Margot/Associated Press

    Wide receiver Corey Davis, who signed with the New York Jets as a free agent, is under the impression that Sam Darnold will be his quarterback heading into the 2021 season, even though the Jets have plenty of avenues to change that if they decide to this offseason.

    The Jets are reportedly listening to trade offers for Darnold, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini, and they are also in a position to select his replacement with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mariota Re-Signing with Vegas

      Marcus Mariota is expected to sign a reworked one-year deal worth $3.5M that can go up to $8M with incentives (Rapoport)

      Mariota Re-Signing with Vegas
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mariota Re-Signing with Vegas

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Rodgers Wants Pack to Commit

      Aaron Rodgers wants assurances from Green Bay he’ll be the QB beyond 2021 and not just a ‘lame duck’ (ESPN)

      Report: Rodgers Wants Pack to Commit
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Rodgers Wants Pack to Commit

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      DeVonta Smith's Size Is a Non-Issue

      Why the 170-pound Heisman winner is still a top-10 pick regardless of his weight ➡️

      DeVonta Smith's Size Is a Non-Issue
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DeVonta Smith's Size Is a Non-Issue

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Next Trades We Think Will Happen 👀

      More big names we expect to move before the draft 📲

      Next Trades We Think Will Happen 👀
      New York Jets logo
      New York Jets

      Next Trades We Think Will Happen 👀

      Michelle Bruton
      via Bleacher Report