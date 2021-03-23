Mac Jones Shows off Arm at Alabama Pro Day Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Quarterback prospect Mac Jones did his best to boost his stock ahead of the 2021 NFL draft at Alabama's pro day.

Jones threw for scouts Tuesday, displaying his accuracy across the field:

Chase Goodbread of NFL.com provided an assessment of the session:

The signal-caller is coming off an incredible year leading the Crimson Tide to a 13-0 record and a national championship with an offense that averaged 48.5 points per game. Jones finished third in Heisman Trophy voting after totaling 4,500 passing yards with 41 touchdowns and four interceptions.

It could be enough to put him in the first round of the draft, with ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projecting him to go 15th overall to the New England Patriots.

There are still some question marks as he competes with other top options at his position including Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

One issue is his athleticism, which he tried to answer with workouts Tuesday:

As Connie Carberg noted, the 40-yard dash time was in line with what Patrick Mahomes and Sam Darnold produced at the NFL combine coming out of college.

Nick Saban also offered high praise for Jones, calling him a "hard worker" and "good leader."

The endorsement could be worth a lot as organizations decide on their future franchise quarterback.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Jones will also throw about 60 passes next week to provide NFL teams with more chances to see him.