Report: Pascal Siakam Fined $50K by Raptors for Heated Exchange with Nick Nurse

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Toronto Raptors fined star Pascal Siakam $50,000 after he had a "verbal exchange" in which "several choice words were issued" toward head coach Nick Nurse, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The argument came moments after Toronto's 116-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last Sunday.

On Dec. 31, Siakam was benched for the team's 100-83 win over the New York Knicks for disciplinary reasons.

