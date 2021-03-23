    Report: Pascal Siakam Fined $50K by Raptors for Heated Exchange with Nick Nurse

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021

    Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam (43) dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    The Toronto Raptors fined star Pascal Siakam $50,000 after he had a "verbal exchange" in which "several choice words were issued" toward head coach Nick Nurse, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

    The argument came moments after Toronto's 116-105 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last Sunday.

    On Dec. 31, Siakam was benched for the team's 100-83 win over the New York Knicks for disciplinary reasons.

                                                                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

