    NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2021: Odds, Picks for Tuesday's Bracket

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021

    Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives ahead of Central Michigan guard Maddy Watters (4) and guard Molly Davis (14) during the second half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome, Sunday, March 21, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The first day of the NCAA women's basketball tournament went all chalk as the higher-seeded teams punched a ticket to the second round. Now that those teams are back in action for the round of 32, perhaps Tuesday can provide some more surprises.

    Here is the day's schedule and odds for each of the eight matchups:               

    • No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 1 North Carolina State (-16.5), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2
    • No. 5 Iowa (-8) vs. No. 4 Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
    • No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee (-6.5), 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2
    • No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. No. 4 West Virginia (-2.5), 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
    • No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 2 Baylor (-16), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
    • No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 1 South Carolina (-7), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
    • No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 1 Connecticut (-20.5), 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
    • No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 1 Stanford (-15.5), 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

    Bold represents the writer's pick against the spread. Betting lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

                 

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

    21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

          

