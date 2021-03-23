NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2021: Odds, Picks for Tuesday's Bracket

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The first day of the NCAA women's basketball tournament went all chalk as the higher-seeded teams punched a ticket to the second round. Now that those teams are back in action for the round of 32, perhaps Tuesday can provide some more surprises.

Here is the day's schedule and odds for each of the eight matchups:

No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 1 North Carolina State (-16.5), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2

(-16.5), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2 No. 5 Iowa (-8) vs. No. 4 Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

(-8) vs. No. 4 Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee (-6.5), 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

vs. No. 3 Tennessee (-6.5), 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2 No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. No. 4 West Virginia (-2.5), 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

(-2.5), 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 2 Baylor (-16), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

(-16), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2 No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 1 South Carolina (-7), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

(-7), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 1 Connecticut (-20.5), 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

(-20.5), 9 p.m. ET, ESPN No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 1 Stanford (-15.5), 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Bold represents the writer's pick against the spread. Betting lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

