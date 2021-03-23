NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2021: Odds, Picks for Tuesday's Bracket

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2021: Odds, Picks for Tuesday's BracketMarch 23, 2021
The first day of the NCAA women's basketball tournament went all chalk as the higher-seeded teams punched a ticket to the second round. Now that those teams are back in action for the round of 32, perhaps Tuesday can provide some more surprises.
Here is the day's schedule and odds for each of the eight matchups:
- No. 8 South Florida vs. No. 1 North Carolina State (-16.5), 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- No. 5 Iowa (-8) vs. No. 4 Kentucky, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 3 Tennessee (-6.5), 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- No. 5 Georgia Tech vs. No. 4 West Virginia (-2.5), 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
- No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. No. 2 Baylor (-16), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2
- No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 1 South Carolina (-7), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 1 Connecticut (-20.5), 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
- No. 8 Oklahoma State vs. No. 1 Stanford (-15.5), 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Bold represents the writer's pick against the spread. Betting lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
NCAA to Review Differences in Amenities
NCAA President Mark Emmert wrote a letter acknowledging 'a number of balls were dropped' for women's basketball tournament