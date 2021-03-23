NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Wanted Celtics' Jaylen Brown in Deal for John Collins

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly put a steep price tag on John Collins in trade negotiations with the Boston Celtics.

Jared Weiss and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Hawks expressed a desire to land Jaylen Brown when made aware of Boston's interest in Collins. Not surprisingly, a swap involving Brown "was not going anywhere unless Atlanta was looking to include Trae Young and DeAndre Hunter, their two main building blocks."

Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal, Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks and P.J. Tucker landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him.

Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo ahead of Thursday's deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick and George Hill could all be on the move to help a contender.

