    NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks Wanted Celtics' Jaylen Brown in Deal for John Collins

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2021

    Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Hawks reportedly put a steep price tag on John Collins in trade negotiations with the Boston Celtics.

    Jared Weiss and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Hawks expressed a desire to land Jaylen Brown when made aware of Boston's interest in Collins. Not surprisingly, a swap involving Brown "was not going anywhere unless Atlanta was looking to include Trae Young and DeAndre Hunter, their two main building blocks."

    Several big names have already changed teams this season, including James Harden heading to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a blockbuster four-team deal, Derrick Rose returning to the New York Knicks and P.J. Tucker landing with the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers are holding Andre Drummond out of games in hopes of dealing him. 

    Teams will try to pursue other impact players such as Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo ahead of Thursday's deadline, while a young playmaker like Lonzo Ball or veteran role players like JJ Redick and George Hill could all be on the move to help a contender.

    For more NBA coverage, check out B/R's piece on buying or selling the latest trade rumors around the league. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Trade or Keep Top Trade Assets? 🧐

      @GregSwartz's verdict on what teams should do at the trade deadline 📲

      Trade or Keep Top Trade Assets? 🧐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trade or Keep Top Trade Assets? 🧐

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades for NBA Title Contenders 🍿

      Five deals that would bring contenders one step closer to a championship 📲

      Trades for NBA Title Contenders 🍿
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Trades for NBA Title Contenders 🍿

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest Rumors on Top Buyout Candidates 🗣️

      Drummond: Market cooling Aldridge: Heat, C's both pursuing

      Insiders tell B/R what they're hearing two days before the deadline📲

      Latest Rumors on Top Buyout Candidates 🗣️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Latest Rumors on Top Buyout Candidates 🗣️

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Updated NBA Award Favorites 🏆

      Who's leading MVP, ROY and other races? @danfavale's current top 3 for every major NBA award ➡️

      Updated NBA Award Favorites 🏆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Updated NBA Award Favorites 🏆

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report