Gervonta Davis Faces Charges for 14 Traffic Violations in November Hit-and-Run

Tami Chappell/Associated Press

WBA super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis is facing 14 charges stemming from an alleged hit-and-run in November, according to CBS Baltimore's Rachel Menitoff.

According to court documents, a red light camera showed a 2020 Lamborghini Uris driving through the light and striking a 2004 Toyota Solara on Nov. 5.

Four people were inside the Solara and transported to a local hospital for what State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby described as "recoverable injuries."

Davis is believed to have been driving the Lamborghini at the time of the crash. Security footage from a convenience store also showed the Lamborghini driving into the store's fence.

Per eyewitnesses and video, people moved items from the Lamborghini to a Camaro that arrived at the scene. Davis and a woman then allegedly left in the Camaro.

Among the charges Davis faces are four counts of failure to immediately return and remain at scene of accident involving bodily injury, driving motor vehicle on highway on suspended license and privilege, and driving motor vehicle on highway on revoked license and privilege.

Davis could face up to seven years and 55 days in prison if he's convicted on all 14 charges.

The crash occurred less than a week after Davis' most recent fight, a sixth-round knockout of Leo Santa Cruz on Oct. 31 to improve his record to 24-0.