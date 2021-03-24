Buying or Selling 2021 NFL Draft's Latest Pro-Day Buzz

0 of 6

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The pro-day circuit on the way to the 2021 NFL draft is more interesting than ever.

During a normal year, pro days are a ho-hum backdrop where the testing numbers get a raise of the eyebrow as prospects work out in friendly surroundings. The numbers from the NFL combine mean more, and those school-specific events are usually just ways for teams to get closer one-on-ones with prospects.

But not this year. Without a combine, pro days have taken on more importance. Film still trumps all, but testing numbers give a good idea of how to sort big boards.

Still, the usual skepticism toward numbers and hype remains, especially with the league limiting the number of personnel in attendance for each team. Here's a look at some of the latest pro-day buzz and a verdict on whether it matches the film and warrants hype.