Security Guard Trolls Alex Bregman with Trash Can During Astros vs. Marlins

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

MLB fans are heading back to ballparks this season and they have not forgotten about the Houston Astros' cheating scandal.

Houston was spared what likely would have been a ruthless campaign of heckling in 2020 with the vast majority of their games closed to spectators. They won't have the same luxury this year. One security guard at their spring training game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday gave them a small dose of what they can expect for at least the next 162 games:

The guard—wearing official stadium clothing—was spotted banging on a trash can for the duration of third baseman Alex Bregman's at-bat in an attempt to troll the 26-year-old for his part in the sign-stealing scheme in 2017.

The Astros would use audio cues, like banging on a trash can, to relay what type of pitch was coming next after team personnel saw the signs via live game feeds—set up as part of the league's replay review system—in the clubhouse.

Bregman ended up striking out during the plate appearance.