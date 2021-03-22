Security Guard Trolls Alex Bregman with Trash Can During Astros vs. Marlins

Security Guard Trolls Alex Bregman with Trash Can During Astros vs. MarlinsMarch 22, 2021
MLB fans are heading back to ballparks this season and they have not forgotten about the Houston Astros' cheating scandal.
Houston was spared what likely would have been a ruthless campaign of heckling in 2020 with the vast majority of their games closed to spectators. They won't have the same luxury this year. One security guard at their spring training game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday gave them a small dose of what they can expect for at least the next 162 games:
Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome
What a time to be alive. A member of the ballpark security team at Roger Dean Stadium — wearing an official polo with SECURITY in big letters on the back — just spent Alex Bregman's entire plate appearance banging a trash can before every pitch. Bregman struck out looking.
The guard—wearing official stadium clothing—was spotted banging on a trash can for the duration of third baseman Alex Bregman's at-bat in an attempt to troll the 26-year-old for his part in the sign-stealing scheme in 2017.
The Astros would use audio cues, like banging on a trash can, to relay what type of pitch was coming next after team personnel saw the signs via live game feeds—set up as part of the league's replay review system—in the clubhouse.
Bregman ended up striking out during the plate appearance.
