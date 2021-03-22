    Bucks' Rodions Kurucs Pleads Guilty to Disorderly Conduct After 2019 Arrest

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    Houston Rockets' Rodions Kurucs runs up the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 103-91. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
    Darren Abate/Associated Press

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Rodions Kurucs pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct on Friday, according to The Athletic's Diamond Leung

    Trevor Boyer and Graham Rayman of the New York Daily News reported in September 2019 that Kurucs had been arrested after allegedly choking and physically assaulting his then-girlfriend during an argument.

    Under his plea agreement, the 23-year-old has to complete a 16-week domestic violence program, per Leung.

    According to Boyer and Rayman, Kurucs initially faced charges of third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing. Court documents said Kurucs "pushed [the woman] on the bed, slapped her in the face twice, bit her lip and pushed her into the bed frame."

    Kurucs' lawyer, Alex Spiro, said the woman didn't have any photographic evidence of the injuries she suffered and didn't file an official report until months after the incident occurred.

    "As we said from the outset, this was a heated exchange, not a violent crime, which is why the matter has been resolved without a criminal finding or criminal record," Spiro said Monday, per Leung.

    Kurucs was a member of the Brooklyn Nets at the time of his arrest. The Nets moved him to the Houston Rockets as part of the four-team trade that landed them James Harden. The Rockets subsequently dealt him to Milwaukee along with P.J. Tucker.

    The 2018 second-round pick is averaging 1.0 point and 0.9 rebounds in 16 appearances this season.

