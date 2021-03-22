Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers 'Working On' Restructuring QB's Contract

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly attempting to restructure Aaron Rodgers' contract.

NFL Network's Michael Silver reported the Packers are "working on" restructuring the reigning MVP's deal to help free up cap space to potentially sign free agents:

Rodgers' contract has been the source of speculation dating back to the postseason. Jason Wilde of the Milwaukee State Journal reported in January that Green Bay initially approached Rodgers about restructuring his deal around the time of the NFC Championship Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the Packers' 31-26 loss to the Bucs, Rodgers caused a stir when he told reporters he was "uncertain" about his future with the organization:

"There's a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. I'm just going to have to take some time away for sure and clear my head and just kind of see what's going on with everything. But it's pretty tough right now, especially thinking about the guys that may or may not be here next year. There's always change. That's the only constant in this business."

Rodgers later clarified that his comments didn't mean he was looking to leave the Packers.

As of Monday, the Packers and Los Angeles Rams are the only teams that have yet to sign a free agent who didn't play for a different team last season.

The Rams did make a big move via trade by acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for Jared Goff, a 2021 third-round draft pick and first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023.

Per Spotrac, the Packers currently have $3.8 million in cap space. Rodgers has the highest cap hit among all quarterbacks in 2021 at $37.57 million; Russell Wilson is No. 2 at $32 million.

Rodgers has led the Packers to back-to-back NFC North titles and two straight appearances in the NFC Championship Game. He won his third career MVP award in 2020 after throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and completed 70.7 percent of his passes.