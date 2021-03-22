    Sammy Watkins Rumors: Ravens Hosting Former Chiefs WR for Free-Agent Visit

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021
    Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

    After not landing a wide receiver during the first wave of free agency, the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly looking at former first-round pick Sammy Watkins.

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Watkins will meet with the Ravens on Tuesday. 

    Wide receiver is a position that most analysts have highlighted as a significant need for the Ravens this offseason. 

    Baltimore has attempted to give Lamar Jackson a No. 1 receiver in recent years. The team selected Marquise Brown with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He's been solid over the past two seasons with 1,353 yards and 15 touchdowns on 104 receptions. 

    The entire receiving corps had problems holding onto the football in 2020. QB Data Mine noted that Jackson had 7.5 percent of his passes dropped last season, and no other quarterback in the NFL reached seven percent. 

    Watkins spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished 2020 with 421 receptions and two touchdowns on 37 receptions, but also missed six games during the regular season due to injuries. 

    The No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills, Watkins' best season came in 2015. He racked up 1,047 yards and nine touchdowns. The 27-year-old also spent one year with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 before signing a three-year deal with the Chiefs in March 2018.

