    Surfer Katherine Diaz Dies at 22 from Lightning Strike During Olympics Training

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    A surfer rides a wave during a tow surfing session at Praia do Norte or North Beach in Nazare, Portugal, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. A big swell generated earlier in the week by Hurricane Epsilon in the North Atlantic, reached the Portuguese west coast drawing big wave surfers to Nazare. (AP Photo/Pedro Rocha)
    Pedro Rocha/Associated Press

    Katherine Diaz, a 22-year-old Olympic surfing hopeful, died while training at the El Tunco beach in El Salvador after being struck by lightning while training, per Matias Grez of CNN.com. 

    "Katherine came over to hug her [friend], as soon as she finished hugging her, the noise was heard," her uncle Beto Diaz, who said he was with her in the water, told an El Salvadoran newspaper (h/t Grez). "She, the friend, was thrown by the force of the lightning strike too, the board threw me back. Katherine died instantly."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

