DeVonta Smith Says He Weighs 170 Pounds, Won't Participate in Alabama Pro Day

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith announced on Monday that he won't participate in drills at Alabama's pro day.

Speaking to reporters, Smith said that he currently weighs 170 pounds and won't be on the field for Tuesday's pro day in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Smith was among the players invited to the Senior Bowl in January, but he declined to be measured or weighed at the event.

Per NFL.com's Chase Goodbread, Smith did have his hands (9 3/8 inches), arms (31 1/2 inches) and wingspan (78 1/2 inches) measured during Senior Bowl week.

If there has been one potential concern levied at Smith leading up to the 2021 NFL draft, it's about his size and slender frame. The Crimson Tide's official athletic website lists Smith at 6'1" and 175 pounds.

Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network noted that Smith is "small and easily knocked off balance" in his writeup about the Alabama star's NFL skill set.

Even though Smith might be smaller than a traditional No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, there seems to be no doubt that he's going to be one of the first players taken in the draft. In his latest mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay predicted Smith will be the No. 8 pick.

Smith's resume over four years at Alabama is proof positive of what he can do. The 22-year-old became the first wide receiver since 1991 to win the Heisman Trophy last year. He led the nation with 117 receptions, 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2020.