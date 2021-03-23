NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: 16 Things to Know Heading into the Sweet 16

0 of 16

AJ Mast/Associated Press

With the sound of ripping brackets still echoing across the countryside, the Sweet 16 is set after a wild opening weekend of the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Only seven teams remain from the top four seed lines, with one No. 1 seed, two No. 2 seeds, three No. 3 seeds and three No. 4 seeds failing to reach the third round.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are four double-digit seeds still standing, with Nos. 11 UCLA and Syracuse and No. 12 Oregon State joining this year's Cinderella, No. 15 Oral Roberts.

Before things get rolling again Saturday, let's run through the field with 16 things you need to know heading into the Sweet 16. It's a mix of fun facts, significant statistics and noteworthy individual performance.

Enjoy!