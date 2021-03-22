Former 49ers RB Jarryd Hayne Convicted of Sexual Assault, Faces 14 Years in Jail

Don Wright/Associated Press

Former rugby player and San Francisco 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne faces up to 14 years in jail after being convicted of sexual assault.

Per TMZ Sports, Hayne was found guilty by a jury in Sydney, Australia, on two counts of sexual intercourse without consent stemming from a 2018 assault.

TMZ previously noted he was arrested in November 2018 after a woman said she suffered injuries after he sexually assaulted her that September.

He was formally charged with aggravated sexual intercourse without consent as well as two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

Per TMZ, Hayne was found not guilty of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent. His sentencing hearing will take place May 6 with a maximum possible sentence of 14 years.

Hayne denied any wrongdoing throughout the case and issued a statement outside the courthouse following the guilty verdict.

"I'd rather go to jail knowing I spoke the truth than be a free man living a lie," he said, via TMZ. "It's unfortunate, it's disappointing. But at the end of the day, they've come to the decision. I respect that."

The 33-year-old was previously accused of sexual assault by a woman in California during his time with the 49ers. She alleged he assaulted her after she had passed out from drinking too much. Prosecutors did not have enough evidence to bring criminal charges against Hayne, but the woman brought a civil suit that he settled in 2020.

Hayne began his professional career as a rugby player in 2006 when he was 18 years old. In 2014, he announced his intention to pursue a career in the NFL.

After holding a workout in front of teams in December 2014, Hayne signed a three-year deal with the 49ers four months later. He appeared in eight games during the 2015 season before retiring from the NFL in 2016.