Giants' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

The New York Giants are maintaining a level of continuity this offseason. After falling just short of winning the NFC East in 2020, head coach Joe Judge and general manager Dave Gettleman both returned for another run.

However, the Giants have made some significant changes when it comes to their roster. Whether New York is better in 2021 remains to be seen, but the roster isn't going to be the same.

The next big decision will likely come in next month's draft, but several have already occurred in the early stages of free agency. Here, we'll examine the most impactful decisions the Giants have made so far and apply letter grades based on factors like team needs, roster makeup, potential impact and salary-cap implications.