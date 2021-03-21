    Brooks Koepka Unsure of Status for 2021 Masters After Surgery on Knee Injury

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    Brooks Koepka watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Workday Championship golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    Brooks Koepka's status for the Masters is up in the air after undergoing knee surgery last week. 

    In a text message to Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, Koepka revealed he had to undergo a procedure after suffering "a right knee cap dislocation and ligament damage."

    He added, "Whatever my body says, I'm going to listen," when asked about the possibility of playing in the season's first major. 

    This marks the second consecutive season that Koepka has dealt with a knee issue. He had pain in his left knee last year but decided to play through it. 

    Two weeks ago, Koepka withdrew from The Players Championship. His manager, Blake Smith, said in a statement the 30-year-old "strained his right knee, and he is scheduled to further consult with doctors this week to receive a more extensive evaluation and outlook."

    A two-time winner of the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, Koepka has yet to win the Masters in his career. He has finished in the top 10 at Augusta in each of the past two seasons, including a tie for second place in 2019. 

    Koepka won the Phoenix Open in February. He finished in a three-way tie for second place at the WGC-Workday Championship in his most recent event three weeks ago.

    The 2021 Masters will begin on April 8.

