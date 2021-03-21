Rams' Updated Depth Chart After DeSean Jackson Contract

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams announced Sunday that they signed veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

Here's an updated look at the team's depth chart after the signing:

QB: Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, Devlin Hodges

RB: Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais

WR 1: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, J.J. Koski

WR 2: Nsimba Webster

WR 3: Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson, Trishton Jackson

TE: Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins, Kendall Blanton

LT: Andrew Whitworth, Joseph Noteboom, Tremayne Anchrum



LG: David Edwards, Jamil Demby



C: Brian Allen



RG: Austin Corbett, Coleman Shelton

RT: Rob Havenstein, Bobby Evans

LDE: Jonah Williams

NT: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, Marquise Copeland, Michael Hoecht,

RDE: Aaron Donald, A'Shawn Robinson, Eric Banks



OLB: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Derrick Moncrief

ILB: Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, Justin Lawler

ILB: Micah Kiser, Justin Hollins, Christian Rozeboom

OLB: Troy Reeder, Kenny Young, Travin Howard



CB: Darious Williams



CB: Jalen Ramsey, David Long, Tyrique McGhee



FS: Juju Hughes, Nick Scott, Jake Gervase



SS: Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, J.R. Reed

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over The Cap.

It will be interesting to see just how prominent a role Jackson plays for the Rams. If Los Angeles doesn't bring Josh Reynolds back in free agency, Jackson could end up as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

There's little doubt that Jackson can offer quarterback Matthew Stafford a field-stretching option when he's on the field. Given his two injury-plagued seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, however, it's fair to question just how much the 34-year-old has left in the tank.

Jackson has played in just eight games the past two seasons, posting 23 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns in that time. It wasn't the reunion Jackson and the Eagles were hoping for, one of a number of things that didn't go as planned for the 4-11-1 Eagles in 2020.

Still, Jackson in his prime was one of the best deep threats in football. Few players could stretch defenses or make plays down the field like he routinely did. Still, injuries have prevented Jackson from reaching the 1,000-yard mark since 2016.

The Rams don't need him to be a true focal point in the passing game. Kupp and Woods have that covered. But if he can offer them a solid, big-play option as a third receiver, the Rams offense could be nasty.