    Rams' Updated Depth Chart After DeSean Jackson Contract

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2021

    Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson (10) catches a long pass and gets past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (24) on his way to the end zone for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 27. 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Rams announced Sunday that they signed veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson

    Here's an updated look at the team's depth chart after the signing:

                      

    QB: Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, Devlin Hodges

    RB: Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais

    WR 1: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, J.J. Koski

    WR 2: Nsimba Webster

    WR 3: Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson, Trishton Jackson

    TE: Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins, Kendall Blanton

    LT: Andrew Whitworth, Joseph Noteboom, Tremayne Anchrum

    LG: David Edwards, Jamil Demby

    C: Brian Allen

    RG: Austin Corbett, Coleman Shelton

    RT: Rob Havenstein, Bobby Evans

             

    LDE: Jonah Williams

    NT: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, Marquise Copeland, Michael Hoecht,

    RDE: Aaron Donald, A'Shawn Robinson, Eric Banks

    OLB:  Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Derrick Moncrief

    ILB: Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, Justin Lawler

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    ILB: Micah Kiser, Justin Hollins, Christian Rozeboom

    OLB: Troy Reeder, Kenny Young, Travin Howard

    CB: Darious Williams

    CB: Jalen Ramsey, David Long, Tyrique McGhee

    FS: Juju Hughes, Nick Scott, Jake Gervase

    SS: Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, J.R. Reed

           

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over The Cap.

                    

    It will be interesting to see just how prominent a role Jackson plays for the Rams. If Los Angeles doesn't bring Josh Reynolds back in free agency, Jackson could end up as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

    There's little doubt that Jackson can offer quarterback Matthew Stafford a field-stretching option when he's on the field. Given his two injury-plagued seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, however, it's fair to question just how much the 34-year-old has left in the tank. 

    Jackson has played in just eight games the past two seasons, posting 23 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns in that time. It wasn't the reunion Jackson and the Eagles were hoping for, one of a number of things that didn't go as planned for the 4-11-1 Eagles in 2020. 

    Still, Jackson in his prime was one of the best deep threats in football. Few players could stretch defenses or make plays down the field like he routinely did. Still, injuries have prevented Jackson from reaching the 1,000-yard mark since 2016. 

    The Rams don't need him to be a true focal point in the passing game. Kupp and Woods have that covered. But if he can offer them a solid, big-play option as a third receiver, the Rams offense could be nasty. 

    Related

      Report: Rams signing veteran receiver DeSean Jackson

      Report: Rams signing veteran receiver DeSean Jackson
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      Report: Rams signing veteran receiver DeSean Jackson

      Turf Show Times
      via Turf Show Times

      Rams sign free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson

      Rams sign free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      Rams sign free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson

      Kevin Modesti
      via Daily News

      Rams add DeSean to Stafford's stable of targets

      Rams add DeSean to Stafford's stable of targets
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      Rams add DeSean to Stafford's stable of targets

      Lindsey Thiry
      via ESPN.com

      DeSean Jackson's 2019 wish to reunite with Sean McVay has been granted

      DeSean Jackson's 2019 wish to reunite with Sean McVay has been granted
      Los Angeles Rams logo
      Los Angeles Rams

      DeSean Jackson's 2019 wish to reunite with Sean McVay has been granted

      Cameron DaSilva
      via Rams Wire