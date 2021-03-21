Rams' Updated Depth Chart After DeSean Jackson Contract

Rams' Updated Depth Chart After DeSean Jackson ContractMarch 22, 2021
The Los Angeles Rams announced Sunday that they signed veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
Here's an updated look at the team's depth chart after the signing:
QB: Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, Devlin Hodges
RB: Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Xavier Jones, Raymond Calais
WR 1: Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, J.J. Koski
WR 2: Nsimba Webster
WR 3: Robert Woods, DeSean Jackson, Trishton Jackson
TE: Tyler Higbee, Johnny Mundt, Brycen Hopkins, Kendall Blanton
LT: Andrew Whitworth, Joseph Noteboom, Tremayne Anchrum
LG: David Edwards, Jamil Demby
C: Brian Allen
RG: Austin Corbett, Coleman Shelton
RT: Rob Havenstein, Bobby Evans
LDE: Jonah Williams
NT: Sebastian Joseph-Day, Greg Gaines, Marquise Copeland, Michael Hoecht,
RDE: Aaron Donald, A'Shawn Robinson, Eric Banks
OLB: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Derrick Moncrief
ILB: Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, Justin Lawler
ILB: Micah Kiser, Justin Hollins, Christian Rozeboom
OLB: Troy Reeder, Kenny Young, Travin Howard
CB: Darious Williams
CB: Jalen Ramsey, David Long, Tyrique McGhee
FS: Juju Hughes, Nick Scott, Jake Gervase
SS: Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, J.R. Reed
Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over The Cap.
It will be interesting to see just how prominent a role Jackson plays for the Rams. If Los Angeles doesn't bring Josh Reynolds back in free agency, Jackson could end up as the team's No. 3 receiver behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.
There's little doubt that Jackson can offer quarterback Matthew Stafford a field-stretching option when he's on the field. Given his two injury-plagued seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, however, it's fair to question just how much the 34-year-old has left in the tank.
Greg Beacham @gregbeacham
DeSean Jackson is 34, and he was injured the last 2 years. He's still fast as hell. He's also the first veteran skill-position addition to the Rams' offense since Brandin Cooks. I've been saying Sean McVay deserves new weapons for 2 years. Now he finally has one he knows well. https://t.co/UQHG3U8NFo
Jackson has played in just eight games the past two seasons, posting 23 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns in that time. It wasn't the reunion Jackson and the Eagles were hoping for, one of a number of things that didn't go as planned for the 4-11-1 Eagles in 2020.
Still, Jackson in his prime was one of the best deep threats in football. Few players could stretch defenses or make plays down the field like he routinely did. Still, injuries have prevented Jackson from reaching the 1,000-yard mark since 2016.
The Rams don't need him to be a true focal point in the passing game. Kupp and Woods have that covered. But if he can offer them a solid, big-play option as a third receiver, the Rams offense could be nasty.
