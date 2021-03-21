Cavaliers Rumors: Quinn Cook to Sign 2nd 10-Day Contract with Cleveland

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Quinn Cook's time in Cleveland has doubled, with the Cavaliers reportedly readying to sign him to a new 10-day deal, according to Chris Fedor of cleveland.com.

Cook, who was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in February, is currently playing on a 10-day deal that will expire Sunday night.

Through four games with the Cavaliers, Cook has averaged 12.8 minutes on the court, in which he has scored 5.0 points and logged 2.0 rebounds.

The Cavaliers brought Cook in to fill a bench role behind Darius Garland, and according to Fedor, they're looking to keep him around as Matthew Dellavedova nears his return from the appendectomy that has kept him out all season.

He didn't play on Friday as the Cavaliers made use of their recently acquired guard Brodric Thomas. Thomas posted seven points and three assists in nearly 16 minutes of action.

Fedor wrote that Dellavedova—who averaged 3.1 points and 3.2 assists in 14.4 minutes through 57 appearances with the team last season—practiced Saturday but is not ready to play.

With the Lakers, Cook appeared in 16 contests but only logged 3.9 minutes per game in 2020-21, a year after he saw a career low in minutes en route to an NBA championship with the team.