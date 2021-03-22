49ers' Early Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers may not have had the 2020 campaign that they had desired, but they didn't make any knee-jerk or drastic changes following the season. Instead, they appear poised to bank on a few key moves—and a healthy roster—to return to contention in 2021.

Unlike some other franchises, San Francisco hasn't remade the front office, made a quarterback change or chased big-name external free agents. This doesn't mean, however, that they haven't already made some impactful decisions.

Here, we'll examine some of the biggest decisions the 49ers have made thus far and apply letter grades based on factors like potential immediate and long-term impact, roster needs and salary-cap space.