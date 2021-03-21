    2021 NCAA Tournament Odds: Loyola-Chicago Title Odds Rise After Illinois Upset

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Loyola of Chicago players celebrate with head coach Porter Moser after beating Illinois in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Sunday, March 21, 2021. Loyola upset Illinois 71-58. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Loyola-Chicago was a true Cinderella story when it went to the Final Four in the 2018 NCAA men's tournament, but it is no scrappy underdog this year.

    Need proof?

    Only the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Baylor Bears have better odds to win the national championship after the Ramblers stunned the top-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini in Sunday's second-round game. Loyola-Chicago comes in at +900 (bet $100 to win $900) with just four victories standing between it and the national championship:

    While the Ramblers are a No. 8 seed, they were clearly underseeded on Selection Sunday.

    They check in at No. 7 in the country with the top-ranked defense on KenPom.com's rankings and forced 17 Illinois turnovers during the 71-58 win. If they use that stout defense to set the tone, they could very well cut down the nets as champions.

    Bettors seem to be accepting that reality, as well.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Watch Live: No. 3 WVU vs. No. 11 SU

      Boeheim. Huggins. Two titans. One advances. Watch on March Madness Live/CBS 📺

      Watch Live: No. 3 WVU vs. No. 11 SU
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Watch Live: No. 3 WVU vs. No. 11 SU

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      Loyola Has 3rd-Best Title Odds 👀

      Ramblers' odds to win the national championship sit behind only Gonzaga and Baylor

      Loyola Has 3rd-Best Title Odds 👀
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Loyola Has 3rd-Best Title Odds 👀

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Watch Live: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Arkansas

      Two trendy coaches battle as Beard leads Raiders against Musselman’s Hogs. Watch in app on March Madness Live and TNT 📺

      Watch Live: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Arkansas
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Watch Live: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 3 Arkansas

      Ncaa
      via Ncaa

      Loyola-Chicago Is a Final Four Threat...Again 👀

      The Ramblers are no longer a Cinderella story. @JoelReuter discusses their performance ➡️

      Loyola-Chicago Is a Final Four Threat...Again 👀
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Loyola-Chicago Is a Final Four Threat...Again 👀

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report