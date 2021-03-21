2021 NCAA Tournament Odds: Loyola-Chicago Title Odds Rise After Illinois Upset

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Loyola-Chicago was a true Cinderella story when it went to the Final Four in the 2018 NCAA men's tournament, but it is no scrappy underdog this year.

Need proof?

Only the Gonzaga Bulldogs and Baylor Bears have better odds to win the national championship after the Ramblers stunned the top-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini in Sunday's second-round game. Loyola-Chicago comes in at +900 (bet $100 to win $900) with just four victories standing between it and the national championship:

While the Ramblers are a No. 8 seed, they were clearly underseeded on Selection Sunday.

They check in at No. 7 in the country with the top-ranked defense on KenPom.com's rankings and forced 17 Illinois turnovers during the 71-58 win. If they use that stout defense to set the tone, they could very well cut down the nets as champions.

Bettors seem to be accepting that reality, as well.