NIT 2021: Top Storylines and Players to Watch in Quarterfinals Bracket

While there won't be any NCAA men's basketball tournament games taking place Thursday, the National Invitation Tournament will help to fill the void. That's when the eight remaining teams will contest the four NIT quarterfinal matchups.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's NIT is taking place entirely in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and only 16 teams were invited rather than the typical 32.

Of the four No. 1 seeds, Colorado State and Memphis were the only two to advance. Ole Miss was upset by Louisiana Tech, while Saint Louis was knocked off by Mississippi State. Louisiana Tech and Mississippi State will be looking to keep their runs as No. 4 seeds going in the quarterfinals.

Here's a look at the quarterfinals schedule, along with storylines and players to watch the rest of the NIT.