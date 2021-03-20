Attorney: Evidence to Be Given to Police in Deshaun Watson Case

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The lawyer representing several women accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault said he'll be giving evidence to city authorities Monday morning.

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced the decision in an Instagram post Saturday night.

Wrote Buzbee:

"Per advice from a well known criminal defense attorney: Our team will be submitting affidavits and evidence from several women, who had experiences with Deshaun Watson, to the Houston Police Department and the Houston District Attorney, on Monday morning. We will request that a grand jury be empaneled to consider the evidence we provide."

ESPN's Sarah Barshop noted the district attorney would determine whether to convene a grand jury based on available evidence, the result of which would determine whether Watson faces charges by the state in addition to the civil suits Buzbee has filed.

The lawyer has already put seven lawsuits in motion and expects to file another five in the coming days. Buzbee added that his firm has been in contact with more than 10 additional women with similar concerns over past interactions with Watson.

As of Friday, the Houston Police Department was unable to confirm it had any contact with Buzbee's firm and is not aware of any police reports filed alleging sexual assault against Watson. The NFL is currently investigating the claims against the quarterback and the Texans continue to monitor the situation.

Watson's agent, David Mulugheta, implied the allegations against Watson were fabricated for financial gain.