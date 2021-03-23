Steven Nelson Cut by Steelers After Failing to Find Trade for Veteran CB

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

Steven Nelson's career will continue with another team.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they released the veteran cornerback. That came after the cornerback was granted permission by the team to look for a trade, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday.

Nelson, a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015, joined the Steelers on a three-year deal in 2018 following a career-best season in which he posted 68 tackles, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions in 16 starts.

Last season, he made 15 starts for Pittsburgh, posting 48 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defended.

His upcoming season would have been the final year on the contract he signed with the Steelers, and he was set to make $8.25 million, per Spotrac. Pittsburgh's decision to cut him was a cap-related casualty as the team looks to trim its payroll.

Nelson is the second cornerback the team has lost this offseason because Mike Hilton signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent. Cameron Sutton, a third-round pick out of Tennessee in 2017, will likely see an increased role from the six starts he made in 2020.

Sutton posted 30 tackles, an interception, a sack and eight passes defended in 2020 and is on a fresh, two-year, $9 million deal.